Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included:
· A person, who stated they were not a duck expert, asked police to check on an injured duck. The duck was fine.
· A person was concerned about a possible burglary after discovering a trail of popcorn and beer bottles. No one was found.
· A member of an ethics training meeting at the Bozeman City Commission room was playing with a lanyard attached to a panic alarm and accidentally pushed the button.
· People were listening to music in their vehicle and were warned for noise. They had just gotten home, and went inside.
· Officers responded to 170 calls Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports from Thursday included:
· A person was trying to dial a different number and were surprised they dialed 911.
· A deputy returned a bunch of dogs on the loose.
· A semi-truck with a load full of butter crashed into a ditch.
· A driver was warned for not having working tail lights. The driver did not have a driver’s license, so the deputy had the driver and passenger switch.
· Deputies responded to 125 calls Thursday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 139 people Friday.
Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.