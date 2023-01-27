Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included:

· A person, who stated they were not a duck expert, asked police to check on an injured duck. The duck was fine.

· A person was concerned about a possible burglary after discovering a trail of popcorn and beer bottles. No one was found.


