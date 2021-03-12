The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• A woman wanted to get her car. She called to make sure there was a key in it because she didn’t have a spare.
• Someone caught a loose dog. The caller took the dog to a shelter.
• A woman wanted an officer to check her ID.
• Someone threw a pool party inside an apartment complex. A caller reported the partygoers were playing music loud.
• Officers responded to 120 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A driver pulled over to rest.
• A woman wanted to know the best way to get rid of an unwanted gun so that it doesn’t end up in the "wrong hands." She turned it over to deputies.
• A man accidentally called 911 while carrying his skis upstairs.
• Deputies responded to 111 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 153 inmates Friday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.