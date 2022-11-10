Business and Health Reporter
Police Reports The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A man shooting an arrow at a camper was warned for shooting in city limits.
· Officers were unable to locate a car dragging a sled carrying children.
· A “police psychic” form Ohio called to say they had a “vison of child abuse” in Bozeman and wanted an officer to call them back.
· An officer assisted a driver in getting his car started at the intersection of Main Street and 19th Avenue.
· A man reported an ongoing dispute with his neighbor where the neighbor was placing items in his driveway. The neighbor had previously put a box and a gas can on his driveway.
· Officers responded to 148 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office did not send its reports by deadline. The Gallatin County Detention Center held 132 people on Thursday.
