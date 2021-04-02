The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday include:
· A caller was concerned about the welfare of a neighbor because their car door was left open for a few hours and they weren’t able to get in contact with the neighbor by knocking. Officers were able to contact the owner, who was fine and left the door open by accident.
· A driver with their hazard lights on had her head on the steering wheel. Officers contacted the driver, who was fine but was having vehicle problems and was waiting for someone to pick her up.
· An officer responded to reports of an electric pole on fire. Law enforcement used a fire extinguisher to extinguish most of the flames and notified Northwestern Energy.
· A caller reported that two boxes of champagne flutes were missing and wanted to it documented.
· Officers responded to 140 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday include:
· Smoke was coming from near a building. The smoke was found to be coming from a pellet stove mishap.
· A controlled burn with an active burn permit caused minor damage to the tire of a junk vehicle.
· A construction worker accidentally activated the SOS function on their phone while using a jackhammer.
· Deputies responded to 126 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 145 people Thursday.
