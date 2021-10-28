A pigeon chick, a neighbor's rooster and cannabis odor: Police Reports for Wednesday, Oct. 27 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Oct 28, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:· A person found a lost puppy. Animal Control was able to reunite the puppy with its owner.· A caller reported a flatbed truck blocking a street. The truck was moved before an officer arrived on the scene. · A person reported that a pigeon chick had been sitting in the same spot all day and acting strange. Animal Control brought the pigeon to a bird sanctuary.· People were reportedly smoking cannabis on a trail. The people had left before officers arrived.· Officers responded to 118 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following: · Deputies took a report of spray paint on political signs and a fence.· A caller reported that a neighbor’s rooster was continually getting into his fence and waking him up in the mornings that he had been trapped in a wire trap. Deputies walked the area but did not find any chicken coops or roosters in the area. A “nice citizen” was willing to take the rooster and rehouse it with their chickens and roosters in another area.· A truck dumped gravel on a road.· A woman who said she was new to Montana was “mashing buttons” on her phone to try and get better cell phone service and accidentally called 911.· Deputies responded to 107 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 128 people on Thursday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deputy Chick Rooster Police Ornithology Zoology Telephony Pigeon Cannabis Chicken Coop Animal Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.