Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

• A drunk man was trying to get into a patrol car. He was trespassed for the night.

• A caller wanted officers to contact the owners of three vehicles that had been parked for a significant amount of time.

• An officer assisted with chaperone duties for a school visit to the Museum of the Rockies.

• A woman accidentally called 911 while she was getting her nose pierced.

• An intoxicated pedestrian was running in and out of traffic and almost causing accidents.

• Officers responded to 151 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.

The Gallatin County jail held 133 people Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

Tags