The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• A drunk man was trying to get into a patrol car. He was trespassed for the night.
• A caller wanted officers to contact the owners of three vehicles that had been parked for a significant amount of time.
• An officer assisted with chaperone duties for a school visit to the Museum of the Rockies.
• A woman accidentally called 911 while she was getting her nose pierced.
• An intoxicated pedestrian was running in and out of traffic and almost causing accidents.
• Officers responded to 151 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 133 people Saturday.
