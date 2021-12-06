A parade, a stubborn malamute and a beer bong: Police Reports for Sunday, Dec. 5 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Dec 6, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:· A caller reported people using a beer bong in a vehicle and peeing in trees nearby. Officers responded to the area but did not find a car matching the description.· A man passed out in a vehicle while it was parked at a gas pump. The man was arrested for an aggravated DUI. · A man reported that he had picked up a yellow Lab that had been wandering loose in Bozeman and taken the dog to Heart of the Valley. The shelter was able to release the dog to its owner later in the day.· A person accidentally called 911 while getting Christmas decorations out of a storage unit. Officers responded to the area to check, but nobody was at the scene.· Officers responded to 77 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following: · A caller reported they were concerned about their roommate because of something they posted on social media. A deputy found the roommate and determined that he was not suicidal and that the social media post was about stress during finals week.· A person reported their neighbor’s dog being left outside in the cold. A deputy responded and talked to the dog owner, who owns two dogs. One is a malamute that regularly refuses to come inside when it is cold out. Both dogs appeared healthy and well-fed and neither were outside when deputies were on the scene.· A person reported their neighbor’s four horses got out, the pasture gate was locked and that the neighbors weren’t answering the door. A deputy got in touch with the neighbors who were not on the scene. The neighbors said they had someone on the way to contain the horses.· Deputies escorted a parade around Bozeman and Belgrade.· Deputies responded to 86 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 122 people on Monday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bong Deputy Police Social Services Zoology Work Officer Caller Following Roommate Dog Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.