A noisy gamer, a hay bale in a road and life at Bozeman Pond: Police Reports for Monday, Aug. 16 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Aug 17, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:· A commercial driver hit a light pole in a city parking lot. The driver claimed responsibility for hitting the pole and gave their insurance information to city services.· A person called with complaints about homeless people near Bozeman Pond doing things like using nearby electrical outlets and smoking. Officers checked on the tents at Bozeman Pond and at several different points and did not find any evidence of a crime being committed by the people living in the area. · A person wanted law enforcement to ask construction workers at a new construction site to turn down their music.· Children were shouting for their mom and “banging and crashing” something loud enough for a neighbor to hear. Officers responded and found that the disturbance was two young brothers arguing and that there was no emergency.· Officers responded to 120 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following: · A deputy stopped on Interstate Highway 90 to help a driver who was picking up life jackets that blew out of his boat and onto the highway.· A person reported that their neighbor had been screaming, yelling and laughing all morning. Deputies responded and found that the noise was coming from a teenager who had been playing video games with a headset on and yelling at the game. Law enforcement advised the teen to keep the noise down. · Deputies stopped and warned a driver for excessively slow speed in the canyon and not using turnouts to let faster traffic pass.· A large hay bale was on a road. Montana Highway Patrol was advised.· Deputies responded to 130 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 102 people on Tuesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Driver Police Highway Work Motor Vehicle Officer Pole Gallatin County Detention Center Teen Law Enforcement Bozeman Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.