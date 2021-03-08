The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• Someone knocked over a street light on an icy road.
• A man had questions about his ID.
• A man wearing boots, blue jeans and a cowboy hat climbed into a home through a window. An officer found the man entered his residence.
• A woman found a gun in her backseat. She said it didn’t belong to her and she didn’t know how it got there.
• A man left a gun in his friend’s car. He said his friend’s mom turned it in.
• Officers responded to 139 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• Someone threw a loud party. A deputy warned the homeowner for being noisy. A teenager went to the hospital for a head injury in connection to the call.
• A deputy moved a two-by-four off a road.
• Deputies responded to 80 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 145 inmates Monday.
