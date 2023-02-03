Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included:

· A caller reported that a person knocked on their door. No one was at the door, but the person could hear someone walking in the area.

· A person accidentally shot their pistol in their home. The bullet did not penetrate through the house and no one was hurt.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags