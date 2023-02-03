Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included:
· A caller reported that a person knocked on their door. No one was at the door, but the person could hear someone walking in the area.
· A person accidentally shot their pistol in their home. The bullet did not penetrate through the house and no one was hurt.
· Someone wrote “help me” on glass in the dirt.
· A person was shining a green laser into another’s eyes while they were driving.
· Officers responded to 139 calls Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Thursday were not available by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 158 people Friday.
Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com
