The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:

· A vehicle was parked in a no parking zone and blocking a fire hydrant and a bike lane, as well as partially blocking the roadway. The vehicle was towed.

· A person reported that their neighbor walks their dog, which is “hairy like Chewbacca,” off leash.

· A caller had questions about what to do if they came across an injured deer. Animal Control called the person back to chat.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:

· A person found a young blue heeler dog on a trail between Willow Creek and Three Forks. The person brought the dog to deputies, who took it to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter.

· A person reported a motorcycle lane filtering and sent a photo to law enforcement of it happening. A deputy called the person back to inform theme that it’s now legal for motorcycles to filter lanes.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 114 people on Wednesday. 

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

