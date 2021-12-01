A motorcycle, a no parking zone, and Chewbacca: Police Reports for Tuesday, Nov. 30 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Dec 1, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:· A vehicle was parked in a no parking zone and blocking a fire hydrant and a bike lane, as well as partially blocking the roadway. The vehicle was towed.· A person reported that their neighbor walks their dog, which is “hairy like Chewbacca,” off leash.· A caller had questions about what to do if they came across an injured deer. Animal Control called the person back to chat. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:· A person found a young blue heeler dog on a trail between Willow Creek and Three Forks. The person brought the dog to deputies, who took it to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter.· A person reported a motorcycle lane filtering and sent a photo to law enforcement of it happening. A deputy called the person back to inform theme that it’s now legal for motorcycles to filter lanes.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 114 people on Wednesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deputy Dog Highway Motor Vehicle Transports Zoology Parking Zone Lane Motorcycle Lane Vehicle Following Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.