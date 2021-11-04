A moped, a tire fire and a broken candy machine: Police Reports for Wednesday, Nov. 3 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Nov 4, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:· A man reported that he heard a scream across the street from his house. An officer responded and found that the scream came from a woman giving birth. All parties were healthy.· A person reported that a neighbor backed over their moped. · A woman reported finding part of a broken candy machine in her yard with concerns that it could have been stolen. Officers took a report.· A person turned in a debit card they found in downtown Bozeman. Law enforcement contacted the owner of the debit card, who came to the Law and Justice center to pick it up.· Officers responded to 156 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following: · Flames from a controlled burn lit a nearby pile of tires on fire. The property owner was on the scene and was keeping an eye on the fire.· A person sent a security camera video of someone who they say has been ringing their doorbell and running away every night.· A caller reported people wearing orange vests and hats walking on or near a road with guns. Deputies responded to the area and found hunters hunting on private land with permission from the property owner and some adjacent state land where hunting is allowed.· Teenagers egged several houses in a subdivision.· Deputies responded to 105 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 125 people on Thursday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Property Owner Candy Machine Police Tire Officer Gallatin County Detention Center Following Hunting Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.