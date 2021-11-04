Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A man reported that he heard a scream across the street from his house. An officer responded and found that the scream came from a woman giving birth. All parties were healthy.

· A person reported that a neighbor backed over their moped.

· A woman reported finding part of a broken candy machine in her yard with concerns that it could have been stolen. Officers took a report.

· A person turned in a debit card they found in downtown Bozeman. Law enforcement contacted the owner of the debit card, who came to the Law and Justice center to pick it up.

· Officers responded to 156 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:

· Flames from a controlled burn lit a nearby pile of tires on fire. The property owner was on the scene and was keeping an eye on the fire.

· A person sent a security camera video of someone who they say has been ringing their doorbell and running away every night.

· A caller reported people wearing orange vests and hats walking on or near a road with guns. Deputies responded to the area and found hunters hunting on private land with permission from the property owner and some adjacent state land where hunting is allowed.

· Teenagers egged several houses in a subdivision.

· Deputies responded to 105 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 125 people on Thursday.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

