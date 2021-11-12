A moose, a chicken and misadventures on Babcock Street: Police Reports for Thursday, Nov. 11 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Nov 12, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:· A vehicle was going the wrong way on the one-way section of Babcock Street. The driver was issued a warning.· A bull moose was near 19th Avenue. The moose began to act aggressive, so Fish, Wildlife and Parks responded to tranquilize the moose and move it to safety. At one point, the trailer that was transporting the moose was stuck behind a vehicle that ran out of gas on a roadway, but law enforcement was able to resolve the situation. · Law enforcement responded to multiple reports of car accidents due to the inclement weather.· A member of a homeowner association received complaints from other members about a “big brown dog loitering in our park.” The person wanted Animal Control to make the dog not loiter in the park anymore. · A chicken was running down Babcock Street. · Officers responded to 168 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday were not made available. The Gallatin County Detention Center held 123 people on Friday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Moose Zoology Transports Police Motor Vehicle Bull Chicken Report Law Enforcement Gallatin County Detention Center Trailer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.