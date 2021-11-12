Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· A vehicle was going the wrong way on the one-way section of Babcock Street. The driver was issued a warning.

· A bull moose was near 19th Avenue. The moose began to act aggressive, so Fish, Wildlife and Parks responded to tranquilize the moose and move it to safety. At one point, the trailer that was transporting the moose was stuck behind a vehicle that ran out of gas on a roadway, but law enforcement was able to resolve the situation.

· Law enforcement responded to multiple reports of car accidents due to the inclement weather.

· A member of a homeowner association received complaints from other members about a “big brown dog loitering in our park.” The person wanted Animal Control to make the dog not loiter in the park anymore.

· A chicken was running down Babcock Street. 

· Officers responded to 168 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday were not made available. 

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 123 people on Friday. 

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

