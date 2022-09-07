Let the news come to you

Police Reports

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:

· A woman reported that she left an urn with ashes in a restroom at the Bozeman rest area. An officer contacted a maintenance worker at the rest area who said he returned the urn to its owner.

