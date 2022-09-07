Business and Health Reporter
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
Police Reports
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A woman reported that she left an urn with ashes in a restroom at the Bozeman rest area. An officer contacted a maintenance worker at the rest area who said he returned the urn to its owner.
· Someone walking at Story Mill Park found three abandoned kittens.
· A caller reported someone left a car in their garage.
· A caller said they came home to their attic door propped open, but it didn’t appear as if anything had been stolen and there were no signs of forced entry.
· Officers responded to 183 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· Someone called in and wanted to apologize to a deputy for being rude earlier.
· A Belgrade resident reported seeing a small bear in town. A responding deputy found the bear and Fish, Wildlife and Parks safely transported the bear out of the city
· A caller reported that there was debris on a roadway where a couch had been left in the road and hit by cars.
· Deputies responded to 127 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 159 people on Wednesday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.