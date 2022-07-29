Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· A man was cited for disorderly conduct after throwing a scone and coffee at a car. The man’s dog apparently ran in front of the car and the man was upset it was almost hit.

· A person reported their black kitten, which wore a collar with sushi on it, was missing.

