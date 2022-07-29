Business and Health Reporter
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· A man was cited for disorderly conduct after throwing a scone and coffee at a car. The man’s dog apparently ran in front of the car and the man was upset it was almost hit.
· A person reported their black kitten, which wore a collar with sushi on it, was missing.
· A caller reported people setting off fireworks and complained because it was “not July 3, July 4, or July 5 and they should not be doing this.”
· Officers responded to 130 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
· A man was bit by a fox while trying to free it from a fence.
· A caller wanted to speak with a deputy about someone stealing his mail.
· Security at Moonlight Basin called to report a car that had been parked at trailhead for over two days. A deputy left a voicemail with the registered car owner, to see if they were OK.
· Deputies responded to 147 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 130 inmates on Friday.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
