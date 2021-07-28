A missing diamond, a stray cat and cattle on the loose: Police reports for Tuesday, July 27 By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Jul 28, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:Mysterious dumping occurred in a man’s trashcan for the past couple of weeks. It's unknown who is behind the unauthorized use.A cat was reported hanging out in a person’s yard who is highly allergic. Attempts to call the cat's owner were made with no response. A live trap was left by animal control with the hopes of snaring the feline.A travelling couple reported a diamond fell out of their ring, potentially while they were bagging groceries.A call was accidentally made from an Apple watch. The caller was trying to reset their watch and apologized for the mix up.Officers responded to 140 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office report for Tuesday included the following: A caller accidentally hit the SOS feature on their phone.Around 30 black angus cattle were loose on railroad tracks. The fence along the track was downed in numerous spots. A voicemail was left with a livestock agent informing them of the situation.A purse left behind at a café by a travelling couple has not been shipped back to them. It has been three weeks. A deputy tried to check the café, but it is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.A wallet was left at the Big Sky Sheriff’s Office door. The owner was notified.Deputies responded to 141 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 123 people on Wednesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cat Deputy Work Zoology Hunting Police Following Cattle Owner Gallatin County Detention Center Sheriff Alex Miller Author email Follow Alex Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.