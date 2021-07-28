Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:

  • Mysterious dumping occurred in a man’s trashcan for the past couple of weeks. It's unknown who is behind the unauthorized use.
  • A cat was reported hanging out in a person’s yard who is highly allergic. Attempts to call the cat's owner were made with no response. A live trap was left by animal control with the hopes of snaring the feline.
  • A travelling couple reported a diamond fell out of their ring, potentially while they were bagging groceries.
  • A call was accidentally made from an Apple watch. The caller was trying to reset their watch and apologized for the mix up.
  • Officers responded to 140 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office report for Tuesday included the following:

  • A caller accidentally hit the SOS feature on their phone.
  • Around 30 black angus cattle were loose on railroad tracks. The fence along the track was downed in numerous spots. A voicemail was left with a livestock agent informing them of the situation.
  • A purse left behind at a café by a travelling couple has not been shipped back to them. It has been three weeks. A deputy tried to check the café, but it is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
  • A wallet was left at the Big Sky Sheriff’s Office door. The owner was notified.
  • Deputies responded to 141 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 123 people on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.