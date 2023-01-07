The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
· People with opposing views were arguing at a Jan. 6 rally in Bozeman, a caller reported. There wasn’t any fighting, but the caller feared they would get aggressive. The parties eventually agreed to go their separate ways.
· Officers responded to 118 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday included the following:
· A caller told a deputy that a change jar with around $400 went missing. They added that in November another $1,000 in cash also went missing. They believed their friend had stolen the money but did not want to press charges. They just wanted to document the incident.
· A caller reported that their husband found a razor blade in his tire after driving on U.S. Highway 191 the previous night. When he brought the vehicle to an auto repair shop, the employees told him it was the third car they’d seen with a razor in a tire. All the other vehicles had driven the same route.
· Someone reported that a person was “smoking a bowl” in their parked car. A deputy checked the area.
· An avalanche occurred at Saddle Peak near the Bridger Bowl Ski Area. All skiers in the area were accounted for, but Gallatin County Search and Rescue was called to inspect the mountain.
· A caller complained to a deputy about a neighbor who was running a music lesson business. The instruments are loud and disrupt the entire building, they reported. The deputy informed him that Gallatin County doesn’t have a noise ordinance.
· Four horses wearing green blankets were loose in a road.
· A man flagged down a deputy. He wanted the deputy to park behind his vehicle with the emergency lights on so he could take a photograph of it. The deputy declined his request.
· Deputies responded to 105 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 141 people on Saturday.
