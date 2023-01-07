Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

· People with opposing views were arguing at a Jan. 6 rally in Bozeman, a caller reported. There wasn’t any fighting, but the caller feared they would get aggressive. The parties eventually agreed to go their separate ways.

· Officers responded to 118 calls on Friday.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags