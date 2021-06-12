The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• Two men were arrested after officers stopped them for having open containers of alcohol. One was arrested for an MIP and for obstructing a peace officer. The other was arrested for an MIP and violating probation.
• Officers confronted an intoxicated woman who was screaming and shoving people around.
• A caller reported someone for trying to steal some bikes.
• Officers moved traffic cones out of the street that the "ever hilarious drunk people put in the roadway."
• A drunk man was reported for being belligerent and cursing in a lobby.
• Someone went to pick up their cat from a live trap, but the cat was no longer inside it. Animal control reset the live trap.
• A caller reported someone for burning three piles of grass without a permit.
• A pug escaped without a collar on. Some neighbors found the loose dog.
• A caller complained that they'd bought a vehicle with a malfunctioning reverse gear. They asked whether filing criminal charges was possible.
• Officers cited someone who threw a piece of cheese at a moving vehicle.
• Someone was warned for riding a skateboard the wrong way on a one-way street.
• Officers responded to 149 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not made available.
The Gallatin County jail held 131 people Saturday.
