The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· Officers warned two women for moving traffic cones around on West Main Street.
· A caller reported that their van was stolen. Officers helped the person find their van, which was parked nearby and was not stolen.
· Multiple people reported a brown bear or a brown black bear in the neighborhoods between downtown Bozeman and Kagy Avenue.
· A street sign for Stuckey Road was put up on the corner of Campus Boulevard and Twelfth Avenue. An officer notified the Bozeman Streets Department.
· Officers responded to 91 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A caller reported a group of people playing “night golf” and being loud. Deputies responded to the golf course involved and were not able to see or hear anyone on the golf course.
· A person reported a concrete barrier blocking a road. A deputy and a Montana Highway Patrol trooper removed the concrete block.
· A pressure washing company set off a burglar alarm while washing trucks. Deputies made in-person contact with the employees of the company.
· Someone set off their bear spray inside a vehicle.
· A caller had questions about how old they had to be to open carry a pistol.
· Deputies responded to 109 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 124 people on Monday.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.