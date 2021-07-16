The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· A caller reported “a bunch” of vehicles parked in a business parking lot after they closed the business for the day. Officers responded and found that the drivers had all met to go watch a meteor shower together.
· A business owner or employee wanted officers to tell climate change protestors to leave the sidewalk in front of the business because they were blocking the entrance. An officer explained that protestors were practicing their 1st Amendment rights and that they couldn't be moved along by law enforcement. An officer also drove past the area and saw the protestors, who were not blocking access to the building or the sidewalk.
· A caller reported an injured mother duck with uninjured ducklings. Animal Control responded and determined that the mother duck had a limp, potentially from an old injury, but was otherwise healthy and did not need to go to the vet.
· A car salesman accidentally pocket dialed 911. There was no emergency.
· Officers responded to 141 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
· Sheep were running loose. A nearby person was able to get the three sheep contained.
· A caller reported a horse with “excessively long hooves.” Deputies drove through the area and saw multiple horses that appeared healthy, but no horse with overly long hooves or horses showing other signs of neglect.
· A woman from out of state called the sheriff’s office because nobody was answering the phone at a hotel she had been calling “all day.” Deputies checked on the hotel, which was light on staff and didn’t have anyone answering the phones at the time.
· Deputies and emergency medical responders stood by at a rodeo concert in case of emergency.
· Deputies responded to 174 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 120 people on Friday.
