Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:

· Someone reported seeing the phrase "No entry" written sloppily on a doorway. The phrase appeared to be written in blood and the caller was concerned for their neighbor's safety.

· A person called 911 to ask why they were denied the purchase of alcohol at a local business, despite having a valid ID.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com