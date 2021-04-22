The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A mattress was blocking a sidewalk. Officers removed the mattress.
· Mail from a trash bag was blowing around near North 19th Avenue. Officers helped mail get to its rightful owner.
· A caller reported what they thought was ammunition all over a road. Officers responded and found that a plumbing company worker was picking up screws off of the road after a bag of them spilled.
· A caller reported a suspicious man trying to get into their neighbor’s camper. Officers responded and found that the man was a friend of the neighbor’s.
· Officers responded to 134 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A person dropping off a delivery accidentally set off a burglar alarm.
· A reporter from the Billings Gazette called looking for additional information in an incident near West Yellowstone.
· A caller reported a dog that was not theirs repeatedly coming onto their property and taking their dog’s toys.
· Deputies responded to 97 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 150 people on Thursday afternoon.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.