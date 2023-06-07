Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included:

· A magpie got inside of a business and was "harrassing customers." Staff couldn't trap the bird. The business later said someone had propped open a door and "left a trail of Cherrios outside."

· Two people "talking about fly fishing" accidentally dialed 911. There was no emergency.


