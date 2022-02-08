The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A man reported that another man was aggressively banging on his door early in the morning. While on the phone with dispatchers, the man realized that the noise was actually coming from a magpie, not a person.
· A caller reported their neighbors were skiing off of the deck and being loud. The neighbors were warned for being noisy.
· A person reported a cryptocurrency-related scam, and another reported losing money in a housing rental scam. Officers took reports.
· A student accidentally called 911 while riding the school bus.
· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 125 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· A person reported finding what they believed to be heroin in the bathroom. A deputy responded and disposed of the piece of burned tinfoil, which did not have any residue on it.
· A person accidentally called 911 while on a chairlift at Bridger Bowl.
· A caller reported their neighbor had a flag with profanity on it. A deputy explained the First Amendment to the caller.
· A kitchen cabinet had fallen out of a vehicle and was in the driving lane of the interstate. A deputy removed the cabinet from the roadway.
· Deputies responded to 121 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 126 people on Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.