Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:

· A caller reported their neighbors were throwing a loud party upstairs. The caller reported people were throwing beer cans off the balcony.

· Someone reported a man was spray painting in an underpass.

· Officers cited a person for using a shower in a hotel room they had not paid for.

· Officers responded to 139 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office did not send its reports by deadline.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 139 inmates on Monday.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

Tags