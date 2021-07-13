The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· An officer checked on a raft that looked similar to one recently stolen. It was not the stolen raft.
· A woman accidentally called 911 while trying to dial the front desk of the hotel she was staying at without her glasses on. The woman did not have an emergency.
· A woman reported a man grilling and drinking beer on private property. The woman said she thought the man was homeless and that he shouldn’t be doing that. The man was on private property that he had permission to be on. Neither grilling nor drinking beer are a crime.
· A caller reported college kids partying, yelling and playing loud music. Officers warned the kids for noise.
· Officers responded to 134 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· A caller reported that they saw a deputy speeding and wanted the deputy to be spoken with.
· A person reported their dad was missing. The person called back shortly afterwards to say that she had found her father, who had taken a wrong turn on a trail but had been found and was safe.
· A person with a timeshare in Big Sky wanted to know if people were still visiting Big Sky despite the smoke and wildfires. A deputy informed the person that it is peak tourist season and that people are, in fact, still visiting Big Sky.
· Dispatchers received a 911 hang up call. Law enforcement made contact with the person who owns the phone that called, who advised that her six children were wrestling over the phone and that they did not have an emergency.
· A caller reported a fallen tree was blocking both lanes of a road. By the time deputies arrived, someone had cut the tree into pieces and removed it from the road.
· Deputies responded to 143 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 119 people on Tuesday.
