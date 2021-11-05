A lost wallet, incriminating homework and a very large fox: Police Reports for Thursday, Nov. 4 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Nov 5, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:· A man jumped on a garbage can and knocked it into a woman’s vehicle, causing damage. The two had already exchanged contact information.· A person saw what they believed to be a fox in their backyard and locked it in their shed. Animal Control responded and found that the animal was an adult coyote, not a fox. The person was advised to leave the shed and backyard gate open to let the coyote leave on its own and call back the next morning if it was still there. · A dog described as “quite the escape artist” jumped a fence. Before officers could respond, the owner found the dog hanging out next door with the neighbor.· A person found a wallet in the bike lane on 19th Avenue and brought it to the Law and Justice Center. Law enforcement was able to get in touch with the owner of the wallet, who came to to pick it up.· Officers responded to 102 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following: · A person swerved while driving to avoid hitting a deer and went into the ditch. They were not injured, but needed to make a report to law enforcement.· A Montana resident working out-of-state had his drivers license and passport stolen. A deputy got in touch with the man to talk about how he can get a new driver’s license and passport and what to do in the meantime.· A golf course employee reported finding vandalism to some gas tanks on the property and signs of an attempted forced entry. There was homework with two kids’ names on it left at the property. Deputies made contact with the two children whose name was on the homework, who admitted to being on the golf course but not to the damage.· A deputy stopped and warned a driver for being parked at a fishing access after sunset.· Deputies responded to 113 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 126 people on Friday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags License Deputy Passport Motor Vehicle Zoology Transports Police Wallet Driver Officer Homework Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.