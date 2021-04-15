The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A man had questions about the validity of his driver's license after he got a DUI. He was advised to contact the DMV.
• Someone accidentally called 911 while on a run on the Gallagator Trail.
• A child who had been walking home with a friend got lost after being separated from the friend and called 911. Officers found the child and helped him get back to an area he recognized.
• A fence barricade blew over in the wind and was blocking a lane of traffic on Main Street.
• Officers responded to 110 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A man law enforcement described as “very intoxicated” was knocking on a woman’s door and stumbling around nearby vehicles. Deputies found the man and learned that he was just trying to get home but was lost and confused. Deputies gave the man a ride home.
• A caller reported an abandoned vehicle with a flat tire. Deputies found that the vehicle was parked in front of the owner’s residence and was not abandoned.
• A pot-bellied pig with a collar on was in a woman’s yard. The owner of the pig drove by and picked the animal up safe and sound.
• Deputies responded to 125 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 148 people on Thursday afternoon.
