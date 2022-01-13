A lost license plate and flashlights on the M Trail: Police Reports for Wednesday, Jan. 12 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Jan 13, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:· A caller reported a man lingering around a building. Officers responded to try to find the man but did not locate anyone matching the description.· A person reported they found a license plate on the curb outside of a business. An officer responded to the area to get the plate from the person. · A vehicle was parked in the middle of a street. An officer cited the registered owner for parking in the middle of the road.· A person reported a dog laying on the side of a road. An officer responded to the area and found that what the person believed was a dead dog was actually just a bundle of blankets.· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 118 calls on Wednesday.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following: · A caller reported their neighbors had built a speed bump out of snow and put cones in the street. A deputy responded to the area and saw the speed bumps, but the neighbor was not home. The deputy left a door tag for them to contact the sheriff’s office when they return.· A person reported that they found a friendly dog without a collar chasing mule deer. The person had reunited the dog with its owner by the time a deputy got back in touch with them.· A dog bumped or sat on a phone while its owner was driving and activated the emergency SOS function. The dog’s person confirmed that there was no emergency and she was just driving home.· A person reported seeing a flashlight above the M and was concerned that someone may be in distress on the mountain. Deputies responded to the trailhead and saw people coming down the trail with flashlights. There were no signs of distressed hikers on the trail.· Deputies responded to 111 calls on Wednesday.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 116 people on Thursday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Deputy Motor Vehicle Highway Police Transports Speed Bump License Plate Owner Following Bozeman Police Department Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.