The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A caller reported a man lingering around a building. Officers responded to try to find the man but did not locate anyone matching the description.

· A person reported they found a license plate on the curb outside of a business. An officer responded to the area to get the plate from the person.

· A vehicle was parked in the middle of a street. An officer cited the registered owner for parking in the middle of the road.

· A person reported a dog laying on the side of a road. An officer responded to the area and found that what the person believed was a dead dog was actually just a bundle of blankets.

· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 118 calls on Wednesday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A caller reported their neighbors had built a speed bump out of snow and put cones in the street. A deputy responded to the area and saw the speed bumps, but the neighbor was not home. The deputy left a door tag for them to contact the sheriff’s office when they return.

· A person reported that they found a friendly dog without a collar chasing mule deer. The person had reunited the dog with its owner by the time a deputy got back in touch with them.

· A dog bumped or sat on a phone while its owner was driving and activated the emergency SOS function. The dog’s person confirmed that there was no emergency and she was just driving home.

· A person reported seeing a flashlight above the M and was concerned that someone may be in distress on the mountain. Deputies responded to the trailhead and saw people coming down the trail with flashlights. There were no signs of distressed hikers on the trail.

· Deputies responded to 111 calls on Wednesday.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 116 people on Thursday.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

