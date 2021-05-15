The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• A caller reported someone for revving a Harley Davidson and racing it through an intersection.
• Animal control removed a dead mallard from a road.
• An unleashed German shepherd attacked someone's dog.
• Someone reported they'd lost their dog.
• A neighbor complained about a loose dog defecating on peoples' yards. Officers told the dog owner to keep their dog on a leash and discussed fencing options.
• A caller didn't know whether their gun was stolen or lost.
• A man was "playing chicken" with a train.
• A caller said someone was waving a hammer around and flipping off a nearby car. Officers couldn't find the person.
• Officers recovered a lost jacket near a cemetery.
• Officers helped a motorist who got a plastic orange fence tangled up in their wheel.
• Some people were warned for throwing bike racks around outside of a business.
• A caller said someone picked up a skateboard and hit his vehicle, damaging it. Officers couldn't find anyone around the caller's car.
• People at a small party were warned for noise.
• Officers responded to 132 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not made available.
The Gallatin County jail held 132 people Saturday.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.