Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:

· A caller reported that a car was parked in front of their driveway, blocking their cars in.

· A dog was wandering around in the Bozeman Pond area.

· A caller reported loud noises, possibly gunshots, in an area. Officers drove the area and talked to neighbors, but didn’t find any additional reports of the noises or see any suspicious activity.

· An officer warned a person for driving with snow on their front window.

· Officers responded to 113 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:

· A stack of pallets caught fire near a commercial building. The building was not threatened and the fire was extinguished.

· Kids riding on a school bus accidentally called 911. A deputy talked to the kids on the bus and confirmed that there was no emergency.

· A woman who told law enforcement she was on vacation in the area accidentally called 911. A deputy spoke with the woman to confirm she didn’t have an emergency and told her how to disable the auto-call feature on her phone.

· A man found a grebe, a kind of aquatic bird similar to a duck, in a parking lot. Fish, Wildlife and Parks and a raptor rescue center advised the man to release the bird onto open water and the man wanted to explain to deputies what he was doing so there was not any confusion or issues with him releasing the bird.

· Deputies responded to 135 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 121 people on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

Tags