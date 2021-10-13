A lost grebe, kids on a bus and a tourist with cell phone trouble: Police Reports for Tuesday, Oct. 12 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Oct 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:· A caller reported that a car was parked in front of their driveway, blocking their cars in.· A dog was wandering around in the Bozeman Pond area. · A caller reported loud noises, possibly gunshots, in an area. Officers drove the area and talked to neighbors, but didn’t find any additional reports of the noises or see any suspicious activity.· An officer warned a person for driving with snow on their front window.· Officers responded to 113 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following: · A stack of pallets caught fire near a commercial building. The building was not threatened and the fire was extinguished.· Kids riding on a school bus accidentally called 911. A deputy talked to the kids on the bus and confirmed that there was no emergency.· A woman who told law enforcement she was on vacation in the area accidentally called 911. A deputy spoke with the woman to confirm she didn’t have an emergency and told her how to disable the auto-call feature on her phone.· A man found a grebe, a kind of aquatic bird similar to a duck, in a parking lot. Fish, Wildlife and Parks and a raptor rescue center advised the man to release the bird onto open water and the man wanted to explain to deputies what he was doing so there was not any confusion or issues with him releasing the bird.· Deputies responded to 135 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 121 people on Wednesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rescue Center Motor Vehicle Transports Police Telephony Deputy Raptor Park Wildlife Officer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.