The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A caller reported seeing a man driving through a forest “knocking down trees.” An officer determined it was the landowner driving through and clearing out down tree limbs on his property.

· A person asked for live traps to deal with raccoons that were “raiding” their garage and hanging out on their porch.


