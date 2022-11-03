Business and Health Reporter
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A caller reported seeing a man driving through a forest “knocking down trees.” An officer determined it was the landowner driving through and clearing out down tree limbs on his property.
· A person asked for live traps to deal with raccoons that were “raiding” their garage and hanging out on their porch.
· A caller reported someone was doing donuts in their workplace parking lot.
· Officers responded to 120 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A caller lost two “friendly” goats, one wearing a pink collar, and wanted to know if anyone had reported seeing her goats.
· A deputy checked on a person who appeared to be passed out behind the wheel. The person was just napping before going shopping.
· A caller on their way to recover a lost emu wanted to inform dispatch they were getting the bird, in case someone reported seeing it.
· Deputies responded to 130 calls on Wednesday
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 147 people on Thursday.
