The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A woman accidentally activated her cell phone’s emergency SOS function while putting a new phone case on. There was no emergency.
· Officers responded to a business alarm and had an employee help re-secure an open door. Officers didn’t locate anybody inside the business.
· A caller reported someone driving a car around and “doing weird (expletive).” Officers responded and talked to the driver of the car, who was moving it to avoid a parking complaint.
· Officers received reports of a large German shepherd that a caller had found and brought into their garage. Officers contacted the dog's owner, whose roommate came to get the dog.
· Officers responded to 173 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· A caller reported a neighbor yelling and slamming doors. Deputies spoke to the neighbor, who was having a birthday party for a friend and said they would keep the noise down.
· Wind blew a chair out of the back of a truck and onto the interstate. Deputies removed the chair.
· Bales of hay were blocking a road. The roads department removed the hay bales with a snow plow.
· Deputies responded to 126 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 148 people Tuesday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.