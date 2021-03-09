The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A man behind apartment buildings was playing loud music. An officer warned him to keep his music off.
• A landlord had questions about an incident that happened the day before.
• Someone put a lot of trash in a caller’s dumpster. The caller wanted to know his rights.
• Officers responded to 156 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A man who had been drinking wanted a deputy to give him a breathalyzer test to see if he was OK to drive.
• Someone found a large angus bull on a road.
• Deputies responded to 115 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 145 inmates Tuesday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.