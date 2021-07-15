The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A woman wearing a panic alarm accidentally activated it while she was eating cereal.
· Cardboard was falling out of a semitruck.
· A man reported a lost dog that matched the description of a dog that was reported found. Officers confirmed that the found dog was owned by the person reporting the lost dog. The owner said he wished people “would ask” before picking up lost dogs. Animal Control advised the man to keep a closer eye on his dog so it doesn’t escape the fence.
· A caller reported people trespassing on a ranch. Officers responded and found two people eating snacks and watching the sunset. The officer advised the couple that the road was closed and they agreed to leave.
· Officers responded to 140 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A caller was concerned about a helicopter flying around their house and asked a deputy if it would be OK to shoot fireworks at the helicopter if it flew past again. The deputy advised the person that shooting fireworks at the aircraft would be a bad idea.
· A phone’s SOS function was activated and called 911 while being bumped around in the cupholder of a skid steer
· Cows were loose on a road.
· A gravel truck dumped gravel on a road. Deputies and Montana Highway Patrol troopers swept the gravel off the road.
· A horse that was on the loose ran into someone else’s corral.
· Deputies responded to 139 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 122 people on Thursday.
