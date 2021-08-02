A loose pig, throwing wine glasses and some loud scripture: Police Reports for Sunday, August 1 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Aug 2, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:· A pig was on the loose. Deputies checked the live trap for the pig and talked to the owner, who has been searching for the pig and plans to continue.· A woman left a dog in an illegally parked car in direct sunlight for several hours. A witness removed the dog from the car and called the police. The woman was cited for animal cruelty. · Two men were throwing wine glasses at people across a road. They were warned for disorderly conduct.· Officers responded to 139 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following: · A person accidentally called 911 while mountain biking. There was no emergency.· A woman was shouting scripture out of her window and disturbing her neighbors. Deputies responded and talked to the woman, who said she didn’t think she was being too loud. They advised her that dispatchers could hear her shouting through the phone when a neighbor called to report it.· A person was driving a rental car that had no license plate. The person was on their way back to the airport to get a license plate from the rental company.· A brown black bear was getting into trash cans. A deputy chased the bear out of the subdivision.· Deputies responded to 77 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 126 people on Monday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deputy Pig Zoology Police Transports Motor Vehicle Car Glass Black Bear Wine Bear Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.