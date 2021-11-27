Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

• A big dog with a hurt leg was running around in a parking lot without a collar. The caller wasn't able to catch the dog.

• Someone complained about a neighbor who was using his garbage can. An officer warned the neighbor for illegal dumping and told her she needed come up with a plan for her garbage. Trash was strewn everywhere from her property management company's garbage can being too full.

• A caller reported that someone tore off the church "prayer hands" she had hanging over her front door. She suspected the culprit was a neighbor who owed her money.

• Some teenagers were hanging out in a school parking lot making TikTok videos. Officers told them the school property was closed at night.

• Officers responded to 89 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not available.

The Gallatin County jail held 118 people Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

Tags