A loose dog, missing prayer hands and teens making TikTok videos: Police Reports for Friday, Nov. 26

Nov 27, 2021

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

• A big dog with a hurt leg was running around in a parking lot without a collar. The caller wasn't able to catch the dog.

• Someone complained about a neighbor who was using his garbage can. An officer warned the neighbor for illegal dumping and told her she needed come up with a plan for her garbage. Trash was strewn everywhere from her property management company's garbage can being too full.

• A caller reported that someone tore off the church "prayer hands" she had hanging over her front door. She suspected the culprit was a neighbor who owed her money.

• Some teenagers were hanging out in a school parking lot making TikTok videos. Officers told them the school property was closed at night.

• Officers responded to 89 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Friday were not available.

The Gallatin County jail held 118 people Saturday.