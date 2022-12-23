Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
· A Montana State University police officer hit a metal rack and scraped the passenger side of his patrol vehicle while backing up.
· A caller reported that a log was in the middle of a road. The responding officer saw no log, but an empty broken down cardboard box. It was removed from the road.
· A snowmobiler was driving on a trail in a local park. An officer informed the driver that no motorized vehicles were allowed there.
· A caller complained that a car was parked 6 feet away from a curb and trucks couldn’t drive by it.
· Officers responded to 114 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable. The Gallatin County Detention Center held 129 people on Saturday.
Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.