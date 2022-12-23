Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

· A Montana State University police officer hit a metal rack and scraped the passenger side of his patrol vehicle while backing up.

· A caller reported that a log was in the middle of a road. The responding officer saw no log, but an empty broken down cardboard box. It was removed from the road.


