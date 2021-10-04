A locked gate, jumping the fence and dog and owner reunited: Police Reports for Sunday, Oct. 3 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Oct 4, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:· Officers responded to a report of a loud party but were unable to locate the party or get more specific location information from the caller.· Three people were trespassing onto private property. The caller said they saw the three people jump over a fence and run away when they saw law enforcement had arrived. · A loaded revolver was found in an intersection.· A man put gas into a car and then drove away without paying.· Officers responded to 113 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following: · Two property owners were having a dispute over a locked gate on an easement next to a gate with a cattle guard that allows unrestricted access to the easement. Law enforcement advised the two parties that the dispute is a civil matter.· A person dropped off a stray dog at the Big Sky branch of the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy brought the dog to a local vet to check for a microchip and later reunited it with its owner.· A caller reported that their neighbor's dog keeps getting out of its fence and chasing their cows. The caller requested that law enforcement talk to the neighbor.· A person climbing at a climbing gym accidentally called 911.· Deputies responded to 75 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 128 people on Monday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.