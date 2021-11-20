A limping buck, dirt bikes in a street and a bear cub in a tree: Police Reports for Friday, Nov. 19 By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Nov 20, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:• An adult cat and three kittens were caught in live traps on campus. The adult female cat was taken to the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter and the kittens stayed at an officer's home. A live trap was set up for a fourth kitten.• Someone spotted a limping deer with an injured back leg. Animal control and a Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game warden agreed the buck would probably heal on its own. They opted not to euthanize it. • A caller wanted to know if he was permitted to shoot a compound bow in a park area. The bow was a "child's compound bow," but the caller also wanted to know if normal bows were allowed too.• Two men were driving dirt bikes up and down a street and doing wheelies on the road. Officers threatened to cite them if the behavior continued. • A bear cub climbed up an aspen tree in a caller's backyard.• Officers responded to 144 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not available.The Gallatin County jail held 114 people Saturday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kitten Live Trap Zoology Bear Cub Tree Buck Game Warden Gallatin County Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.