The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

• An adult cat and three kittens were caught in live traps on campus. The adult female cat was taken to the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter and the kittens stayed at an officer's home. A live trap was set up for a fourth kitten.

• Someone spotted a limping deer with an injured back leg. Animal control and a Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game warden agreed the buck would probably heal on its own. They opted not to euthanize it.

• A caller wanted to know if he was permitted to shoot a compound bow in a park area. The bow was a "child's compound bow," but the caller also wanted to know if normal bows were allowed too.

• Two men were driving dirt bikes up and down a street and doing wheelies on the road. Officers threatened to cite them if the behavior continued.

• A bear cub climbed up an aspen tree in a caller's backyard.

• Officers responded to 144 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not available.

The Gallatin County jail held 114 people Saturday.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

