The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A person called in to complain about the noise from a snow blower outside her apartment complex shortly before 5 a.m. She was advised to call her property management company or landlord and ask them to contact the snow removal company.
· A person under 21 was issued a citation for a minor in possession of tobacco. Later in the day, a School Resource Officer spoke to students about vaping.
· A man who owns a new limo company called with questions about if and how his passengers in the limo can drink alcohol. The man was referred to the state and local code for open containers.
· A delivery driver was blocked by a man while trying to turn around at a dead end. The man grabbed at the driver’s vehicle, was acting aggressive, and was demanding to know why the delivery driver was there. The driver said he just wanted to make a report so no one else has issues with the same man.
· Officers responded to 142 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday were not made available.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 132 people on Thursday.
