The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included:
· A man who accidentially dialed 911 said there were no emergencies and “nobody has a knife to me or anything.”
· 911 was called for a woman who took six muscle relaxers instead of two.
· A caller reported that they thought they were being “cyberstalked” and that they thought someone was “hacking my job applications and keeping me from getting a job.”
· Someone left a handgun in a rental car when they returned it. An officer came by and collected it.
· Officers responded to 113 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Wednesday were not available by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 142 people Thursday.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
