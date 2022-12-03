Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following: · A group of kids tried to steal a lawn mower, then filled a dumpster with ice or salt, a caller reported. Some of them were decked out in army gear. Officers found no one in the area and no fresh footprints in the snow.

· A caller lost two rings. One was their wedding ring. They suspected it was in left in a baseball field.

· A caller reported that four or five teenagers had parked in the middle of a street and were filming people skiing on the sidewalk. They were blocking traffic. The vehicle was moved out of the road.


