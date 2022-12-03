The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following: · A group of kids tried to steal a lawn mower, then filled a dumpster with ice or salt, a caller reported. Some of them were decked out in army gear. Officers found no one in the area and no fresh footprints in the snow.
· A caller lost two rings. One was their wedding ring. They suspected it was in left in a baseball field.
· A caller reported that four or five teenagers had parked in the middle of a street and were filming people skiing on the sidewalk. They were blocking traffic. The vehicle was moved out of the road.
· Officers responded to 154 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday included the following:
· Someone reported that a driver made a careless pass on Big Sky Resort Road in front of Lake Levinsky. It was because the person in front of him kept stopping in the road to take pictures. The driver was warned for careless driving and asked to drive safely so he could enjoy the ski season.
· A neighbor’s dog was getting into livestock and harassing the animals, a caller reported. The dog would jump the fence and chase the livestock around. Deputies told the dog owner to make sure it stayed on her property.
· A caller wanted to donate a placenta for search and rescue dogs.
· Some vehicles flagged down a deputy while stopped on the highway. The drivers wanted to know how long the traffic would last.
· Deputies responded to 120 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 132 people on Saturday.
