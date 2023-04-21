Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
· A large chain was in the middle of a road. It was removed.
· A caller reported that broken glass and shotgun shells were on a street. Officers were unable to locate the shells or broken glass.
· A caller found two dead deer in his yard. He didn’t know what to do with them.
· Someone stole a vice, grinder, anvil and potentially more items from a shop, a caller reported.
· A caller’s vehicle was sprayed by a city of Bozeman water truck and dented, they reported.
· Someone threw an object at a caller’s windshield, they reported. They weren’t sure what it was, but they thought it might be a water balloon.
· Officers responded to 125 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 142 people on Saturday.
Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.
Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
