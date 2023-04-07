Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
· A caller reported that someone was tossing a knife in front of a laundromat. They believed the person was not threatening anyone, just tossing the knife and catching it.
·Three tents were set up on a trail, and people and their dogs were walking around the tents to pass by, a caller reported. They wanted to know if it was legal.
· An officer spoke to a teenager about “a strong odor of marijuana.”
· A caller who was visiting Bozeman had questions about Montana’s open carry and concealed carry gun laws.
· A deer wandered onto a caller’s property and couldn’t stand up.
· Kids were knocking on doors and running away, a caller reported.
· Officers responded to 140 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 149 people on Saturday.
