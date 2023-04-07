Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

· A caller reported that someone was tossing a knife in front of a laundromat. They believed the person was not threatening anyone, just tossing the knife and catching it.

·Three tents were set up on a trail, and people and their dogs were walking around the tents to pass by, a caller reported. They wanted to know if it was legal.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

