A joint, a roundabout and a tickle fight: Police Reports for Thursday, Oct. 18

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· Officers checked on a man who was walking around near his vehicle and found that he was looking for paperwork that had blown out of the vehicle.

· A person reported that they heard their neighbors fighting. An officer responded and talked to the two neighbors, who both admitted to having a "tickle fight" and being loud.

· A vehicle tried to go straight over a roundabout and got high-centered on a rock in the middle of the roundabout.

· A person reported a truck with blood on it. Officers responded to investigate the truck, which had hunting equipment in it, and the blood, which had deer fur in it. They determined it was not suspicious.

· Officers responded to 150 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:

· A caller reported a man smoking a joint in a vehicle and "being confrontational." Law enforcement responded, but the man had already left.

· A dead deer was in a lane of the interstate. A deputy moved the dead deer off of the roadway.

· A man trying to turn off an alarm on his phone accidentally called 911. A deputy made contact with the man, who confirmed that there was no emergency.

· A woman needed help getting into her house after she accidentally locked her house keys in her vehicle while her stove was on. A tow truck was dispatched to help the woman get into her car.

· Deputies responded to 111 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 114 people on Friday.