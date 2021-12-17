A hurdle, an Albertan and a problem with Christmas music: Police Reports for Thursday, Dec. 16 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Dec 17, 2021 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:· Two men were warned for stealing a hurdle from a high school track.· A vehicle with Alberta tags was blocking a driveway. An officer contacted the registered vehicle owner, who agreed to move their car.· A person reported that their neighbor came over, banged on their door and yelled at them for playing Christmas music. An officer responded and asked the neighbor to calm his approach. · The Bozeman Police Department responded to 131 calls on Thursday.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday were not made available. The Gallatin County Detention Center held 128 people on Friday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Police Department Owner Police Music Vehicle Neighbor Report Gallatin County Detention Center Officer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.