The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· Two men were warned for stealing a hurdle from a high school track.

· A vehicle with Alberta tags was blocking a driveway. An officer contacted the registered vehicle owner, who agreed to move their car.

· A person reported that their neighbor came over, banged on their door and yelled at them for playing Christmas music. An officer responded and asked the neighbor to calm his approach.

· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 131 calls on Thursday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday were not made available. 

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 128 people on Friday. 

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

