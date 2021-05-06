The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A bear was eating bird food in a woman’s yard.
· A hiker found a gold bracelet on a trail. The hiker brought the bracelet to the police and left a note at the trailhead in case the owner returned for it.
· A person found a German shepherd wearing an orange vest. The person held onto the dog until animal control was able to take it to Heart of the Valley to be picked up by its owner the next day.
· Officers responded to reports of illegal dumping that filled two dumpsters. The vehicles associated had left before law enforcement arrived.
· Officers responded to 156 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A horse got its head stuck in a fence. The horse, with the help of an owner, got its head out of the fence and was OK.
· A calf kept going through a hole in a fence and getting onto a road.
· A woman accidentally called 911 while putting a new phone case on her cell phone.
· Deputies responded to 173 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 139 people on Thursday.
