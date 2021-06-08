The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A baby deer was in a person’s van. Officers assisted Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials with removing the fawn from the vehicle.
· A person found a suspicious bag while mowing the lawn and suspected it to be drugs. The bag was not drugs, but the police reports do not specify what it was.
· A caller reported a “bunch of people” smoking cannabis on a beach. There were three people smoking recreational marijuana.
· A drunk person tried to walk through a drive-thru and was aggressive to employees. Officers responded and found that there was a minor verbal argument but no crime.
· Officers responded to 145 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· A person found a bag of radio antennas on a trail and brought it to the Three Forks office.
· A caller accidentally dialed 911 while picking up her child. Dispatch could hear kids “being rambunctious” in the background.
· A person reported a drone hovering near their house. Deputies advised the person that the airways are public and that it could have been a real estate agent taking pictures of a neighboring house for sale.
· A caller reported a grizzly bear chasing an elk through Baker’s Hole Campground. Deputies were not able to locate the grizzly but did find an elk nearby that was alive and well.
· Deputies responded to 146 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 126 people on Tuesday afternoon.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.