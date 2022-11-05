The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
· A caller had a “huge” piece of information to relay to an officer. He could not remember it once the officer answered the phone.
· A caller’s vehicle was not in park. It rolled into another vehicle while they were getting onto a bus.
· A caller complained that their neighbors’ dogs “bark at anything and anyone they see.”
· Recycled cans fell out of the back of a city worker’s vehicle while they were driving, a caller reported. People were trying to help clear the road.
· A deer got tangled up in a fence.
· Officers responded to 152 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday included the following:
· A vehicle was idling by a cemetery for over an hour. A deputy found out that two people were sightseeing. They were told to find another location.
· Someone with a gun was harassing and throwing rocks at a bear and cubs, a caller reported. One cub couldn’t make it up a tree. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks responded and made sure the bears were left alone.
· Deputies responded to 125 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 138 people on Saturday.
