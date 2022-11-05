Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

· A caller had a “huge” piece of information to relay to an officer. He could not remember it once the officer answered the phone.

· A caller’s vehicle was not in park. It rolled into another vehicle while they were getting onto a bus.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags